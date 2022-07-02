GoChain Market Cap Tops $10.88 Million (GO)

GoChain (GO) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $2.50 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoChain has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000265 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,182,129,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,129,826 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

