GoChain Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GO)

GoChain (GO) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. GoChain has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $2.50 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoChain has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000265 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,182,129,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,129,826 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

