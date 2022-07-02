Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Up 87.5% in June

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSEV. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $23,268,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 368.9% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,821,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,526 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at $9,200,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 36.0% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,820,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 747,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 625,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

GSEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 20,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,199. Gores Holdings VII has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

