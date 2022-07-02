G&P Acquisition (NYSE:GAPA) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 40,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 230.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 75.2% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 466,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

G&P Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

