Graviocoin (GIO) Price Reaches $0.0133

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $962,018.78 and approximately $938.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

