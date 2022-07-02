Graviton Hits Market Capitalization of $6.95 Million (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00151259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00808753 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00085184 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016221 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

