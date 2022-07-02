Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of GBLBY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. 3,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,411. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

