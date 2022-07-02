Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 4,155 shares.The stock last traded at $29.50 and had previously closed at $29.85.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.88.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

