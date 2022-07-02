Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

COGT opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,395,023. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,158,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,595,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth $19,862,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $15,229,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,281,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after buying an additional 368,804 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

