H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE:FUL opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.60. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.68.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller stock. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000. H.B. Fuller comprises about 0.8% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of H.B. Fuller as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

