H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.28

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 232082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HNNMY shares. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

