HaloDAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,189.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $32,000.27 and $1,189.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 59.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00147368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00665346 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00083670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016101 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

