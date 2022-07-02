Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Trading Up 1%

Hamborner REIT AG (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €8.80 ($9.36) and last traded at €8.75 ($9.31). Approximately 62,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.66 ($9.21).

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAB shares. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.77) target price on Hamborner REIT in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €12.20 ($12.98) price target on Hamborner REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Hamborner REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The company has a market cap of $680.79 million and a PE ratio of 35.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.35.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.