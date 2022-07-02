HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $165.88 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

