Head-To-Head Review: TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) & Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 15.85% 3.44% 0.65% Ottawa Bancorp 20.74% N/A N/A

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TC Bancshares and Ottawa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.30 $2.64 million N/A N/A Ottawa Bancorp $15.36 million 2.50 $2.90 million $1.16 12.31

Ottawa Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TC Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of TC Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TC Bancshares and Ottawa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TC Bancshares beats Ottawa Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares (Get Rating)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Ottawa Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, non-residential real estate, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, consumer direct, and purchased auto loans; motor vehicle, home improvement, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity and small personal credit lines; and student loans. The company also provides cash management solutions, such as remote deposit capture, automated clearing house/payroll direct deposit, and merchant services, as well as commercial leasing services. In addition, it offers notary, lamination, night depository, document faxing, money gift envelopes, gift and travel cards, and coin counting, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital banking services. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Ottawa, Illinois.

