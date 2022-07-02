Head to Head Survey: M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) versus Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON)

Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) and M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Second Street Capital and M.D.C.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A M.D.C. $5.25 billion 0.46 $573.66 million $8.33 4.06

M.D.C. has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of M.D.C. shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of M.D.C. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Second Street Capital and M.D.C.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A M.D.C. 11.24% 24.22% 12.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Second Street Capital and M.D.C., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A M.D.C. 1 2 0 1 2.25

M.D.C. has a consensus target price of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.86%. Given M.D.C.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe M.D.C. is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Second Street Capital has a beta of 20.54, meaning that its stock price is 1,954% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M.D.C. has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

M.D.C. beats Second Street Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Second Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

M.D.C. Company Profile (Get Rating)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Tennessee, and Florida. Its financial services operations comprise originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, and Virginia. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

