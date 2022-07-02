Head to Head Survey: Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 5 4 0 2.44

Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.80%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.10, indicating a potential upside of 66.97%. Given Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Recursion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $10.18 million 141.42 -$186.48 million ($1.30) -6.48 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $157.17 million 12.80 -$184.06 million ($1.07) -10.13

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recursion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,635.19% -37.18% -31.35% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -103.16% N/A -60.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.3% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis. Its preclinical stage product includes REC-3964 to treat Clostridium difficile colitis; REC-64917 for the treat of neural or systemic inflammation; REC-65029 to treat HRD-negative ovarian cancer; REC-648918 to enhance anti-tumor immune; REC-2029 for the treatment of wnt-mutant hepatocellular carcinoma; REC-14221 to treat solid and hematological malignancies; and REC-64151 for the treatment of immune checkpoint resistance in KRAS/STK11 mutant non-small cell lung cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for complement-mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

