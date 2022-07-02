HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,842. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.58 million, a PE ratio of 104.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.46.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About HealthStream (Get Rating)
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.
