Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.42.

NYSE:HL opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,497,000 after buying an additional 601,946 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,466,000 after buying an additional 3,534,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,195,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,817,000 after buying an additional 441,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after buying an additional 497,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

