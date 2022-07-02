Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.29

Shares of Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.29 and traded as low as $72.45. Heineken shares last traded at $72.45, with a volume of 1,902 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21.

About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. It operates in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.

