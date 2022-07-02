Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.29

Shares of Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.29 and traded as low as $72.45. Heineken shares last traded at $72.45, with a volume of 1,902 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21.
About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)
