HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 77 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 80 ($0.98). 36,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 213,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($0.99).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.51 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About HeiQ (LON:HEIQ)

HeiQ Plc operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It provides functional textile technologies, functional materials, functional consumer goods, and functional ecosystems. The company also offers marketing and rebranding, testing, regulatory affairs, technical support, and product development services.

