Helmet.insure (HELMET) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $633,059.14 and $30,435.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00174199 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.13 or 0.00760798 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00082670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016132 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,741,948 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

