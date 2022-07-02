Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $20,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.11 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.