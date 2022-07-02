Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Danske upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HXGBY opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0832 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

