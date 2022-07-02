HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMNF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. HMN Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $819,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 71,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in HMN Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

