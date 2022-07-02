Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.14

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 44421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCHDF. Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 205 ($2.52) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.