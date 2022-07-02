Hoese & Co LLP Has $77,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Novartis stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average is $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $186.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

