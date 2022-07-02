Hoese & Co LLP Purchases Shares of 340 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

