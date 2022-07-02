Hoese & Co LLP Sells 1,886 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.0% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $175.11 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.18 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.08. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.15.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

