Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) PT Lowered to GBX 730 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 960 ($11.78) to GBX 730 ($8.96) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWDJF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.43) to GBX 941 ($11.54) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 920 ($11.29) to GBX 780 ($9.57) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $862.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS HWDJF opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

