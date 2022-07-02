Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lowered by CSFB from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.51.

Shares of HBM opened at C$5.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.71. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.05 and a twelve month high of C$11.17.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$511.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

