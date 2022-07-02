Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 769.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,773,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,008,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $220.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

