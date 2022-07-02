Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Tops $19,218.04 on Exchanges

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $19,218.04 or 0.99792462 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $748.94 million and $478,905.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00151882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00741012 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015972 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

