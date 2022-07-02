IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the May 31st total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IAALF remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.31. IBC Advanced Alloys has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.
About IBC Advanced Alloys
