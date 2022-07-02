IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the May 31st total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAALF remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.31. IBC Advanced Alloys has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

