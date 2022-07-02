Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the May 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.77) to €12.75 ($13.56) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Shares of IBDRY traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 102,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,868. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.8805 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

