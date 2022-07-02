ichi.farm Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00154646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.30 or 0.00811755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00083938 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016242 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.