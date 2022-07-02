Iconic Token Hits Market Cap of $950,813.90 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0966 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $950,813.90 and $14.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00157993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00689547 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00084985 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016045 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars.

