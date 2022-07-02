Idavoll Network Reaches One Day Volume of $425,181.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00160057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.24 or 0.00637057 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00085229 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016258 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

