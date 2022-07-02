IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Update

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the May 31st total of 471,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,998,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IGEN traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 8,738,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,208. IGEN Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

IGEN Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

