IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Update

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the May 31st total of 471,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,998,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IGEN traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 8,738,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,208. IGEN Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
