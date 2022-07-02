ImageCoin (IMG) Market Cap Reaches $17,178.91

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $17,178.91 and $846.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,784,799 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.