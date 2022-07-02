Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $713.08

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 713.08 ($8.75) and traded as low as GBX 588 ($7.21). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 606 ($7.43), with a volume of 147,174 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.56) to GBX 1,250 ($15.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £786.30 million and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 706.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 944.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 2,200 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.09), for a total value of £19,888 ($24,399.46).

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

