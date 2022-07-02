Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.94

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.94 and last traded at C$2.95, with a volume of 53850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$449.13 million and a P/E ratio of -13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.55.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.13 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims covering an area of 23,369 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

