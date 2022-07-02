IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.84

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 18940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

IMV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

