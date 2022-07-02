Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.48

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.48 and last traded at C$12.48, with a volume of 1829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.99.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.25. The firm has a market cap of C$31.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.22.

Income Financial Trust Company Profile (TSE:INC.UN)

Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor's Financials Index or the Standard & Poor's MidCap Financials Index.

