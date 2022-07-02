Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.48

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.48 and last traded at C$12.48, with a volume of 1829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.99.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.25. The firm has a market cap of C$31.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.22.
Income Financial Trust Company Profile (TSE:INC.UN)
Recommended Stories
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Income Financial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Financial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.