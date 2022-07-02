Ink Tops 24-Hour Volume of $216.00 (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Ink has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $200,821.50 and $216.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00149179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00463786 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00083160 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015953 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.