Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.
Shares of IPHYF stock remained flat at $$2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49.
