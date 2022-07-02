Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Innovative Food stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Innovative Food has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

