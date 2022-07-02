InnSuites Hospitality Trust to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IHT opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 5,000 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10,861.50 per share, with a total value of $54,307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,881,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,883,899,904.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

