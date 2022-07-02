Insider Buying: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Director Acquires 800 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 800 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,235,684.

Harold N. Kvisle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,600.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Harold N. Kvisle purchased 3,000 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,950.00.

FTT stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$27.09. 470,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20. Finning International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$25.56 and a 52 week high of C$40.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

About Finning International (Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

