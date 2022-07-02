Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires 2,900 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $20,938.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,838.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $21,336.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $21,644.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $21,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $21,536.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $21,964.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $21,638.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $21,315.00.

RKT opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

